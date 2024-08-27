Vdeal System IPO Opens; Check Price Band, Day 1 Subscription Status And Lot Size

The IPO price is fixed at Rs 112 per share. Investors can apply for a minimum lot size of 1,200 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,34,400. High Net-Worth Individuals are required to apply for a minimum of 2 lots, totaling 2,400 shares, which amounts to Rs 2,68,800.

Affinity Global Capital Market Private Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the SME IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited serves as the registrar. Black Fox Financial has been appointed as the market maker for the issue.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, of the total 16,14,000 shares offered - 47.47% is reserved for non-institutional investors and 47.47% reserved for retail investors. 5.06% has been reserved as market maker portion.

The subscription period will conclude on August 29, 2024, with the allotment expected to be finalised on August 30, 2024. The shares are slated to list on the NSE SME platform, with a tentative listing date set for September 3, 2024.