Shiv Texchem IPO: Check Latest GMP And Steps To Verify Share Allotment Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Shiv Texchem Ltd., which closed for subscription on Thursday, October 10 received a tremendous response from investors as the SME issue was subscribed 156.55 times. The demand was led heavily by non-institutional buyers who subscribed the issue 455.58 times.

The company is looking to raise Rs 101.35 crore through the maiden issue, which is an entirely fresh issue of 61.06 lakh shares amounting to Rs 101.35 crore.

The SME issue was subscribed 3.79 times on Tuesday (Day 1) and 11.58 times on Wednesday (Day 2).

The IPO price band was set between Rs 158 to Rs 166 per share, with a minimum investment of Rs 132,800 for retail investors (800 shares per lot).

The Shiv Texchem IPO allotment is expected to be finalised by Friday, October 11. On October 14, Shiv Texchem Ltd. shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful bidders. Refunds for the non-allottees will also be initiated on the same day.

Shares of Shiv Texchem Ltd will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, October 15.

Investors who bid for the IPO can check their share application status on Link Intime India and BSE.