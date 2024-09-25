Phoenix Overseas: Check Allotment Status, GMP Today And Listing Date

The initial public offering of Phoenix Overseas Ltd. received a tremendous response from the investors as the SME issue was subscribed 119.22 times on its third and final day. The demand for the IPO was led by retail investors followed by non-institutional investors who subscribed the issue 148.43 and 109.71 times respectively.

The initial public offering of Phoenix Overseas Ltd. was launched on September 20 and closed on September 24. The book-build issue of Rs 36.03 crore is a mix of fresh issuance and offer for sale portion. The issue size constitutes a fresh issuance of 45.8 lakh shares totalling Rs 29.31 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) portion of 10.5 lakh shares amounting to Rs 6.72 crore.

The SME issue of Phoenix Overseas Limited was subscribed 1.09 times on Day 1 and 17.79 times on Day 2.

The allotment for Phoenix Overseas SME IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, September 25. Shares of Phoenix Overseas Limited will list on NSE SME (Emerge) with a tentative listing date of Friday, September 27.

Investors who bid for the issue can check the Phoenix Overseas IPO allotment status on Cameo Corporate Services. Successful bidders will get the credit of shares to their demat accounts on September 26. Refunds for non-allottees will also be initiated on the same day.