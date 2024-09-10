How To Check My Mudra Fincorp IPO Allotment Status

The initial public offering of My Mudra Fincorp Ltd. received a healthy response from the investors as the issue was subscribed 108.77 times on its final day of bidding on Monday.

The quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 159.37 times while the portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 48.83 times subscription. The category for retail investors garnered 108.77 times bidding, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

The allotment for My Mudra Fincorp IPO will be finalised on Tuesday, September 10. Investors who bid for the issue can check the IPO allotment status on registrar Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd's website.