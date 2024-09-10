How To Check My Mudra Fincorp IPO Allotment Status
The initial public offering of My Mudra Fincorp Ltd. received a healthy response from the investors as the issue was subscribed 108.77 times on its final day of bidding on Monday.
The quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 159.37 times while the portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 48.83 times subscription. The category for retail investors garnered 108.77 times bidding, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.
The allotment for My Mudra Fincorp IPO will be finalised on Tuesday, September 10. Investors who bid for the issue can check the IPO allotment status on registrar Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd's website.
How To Check My Mudra Fincorp Allotment Status On Skyline Financial Services
Visit the IPO allotment status page on the Skyline Financial Services website.
Choose 'My Mudra Fincorp' from the list of companies. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised)
Choose your identifier (PAN, Application number or DPID/Client ID).
Enter the required details and click on 'Submit' to check your allotment status.
My Mudra Fincorp IPO Listing Date
My Mudra Fincorp IPO will be listed on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, September 12.
My Mudra Fincorp IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Thursday, September 5
IPO Close Date: Monday, September 9
Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, September 10
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, September 11
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, September 11
Listing Date: Thursday, September 12
About My Mudra Fincorp IPO
My Mudra Fincorp plans to raise Rs 33.26 crore through a fresh issue of 30.24 lakh shares. The company set a price band of Rs 104-110 per share. The minimum application size was 1,200 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 1,32,000 for retail investors. High-net-worth individuals were required to apply for a minimum of 2,400 shares, totalling Rs 2,64,000.
Founded in 2013, My Mudra Fincorp Ltd. operates as a channel partner for major banks and non-banking financial companies in India. The company provides a range of financial products including secured loans (home and property loans), unsecured loans (business and personal loans), professional loans, and credit cards.
The proceeds from the IPO will be allocated towards several key objectives: repaying a portion of the company's borrowings, investing in technology development and digital infrastructure, meeting working capital needs, and other general corporate purposes.