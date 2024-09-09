My Mudra Fincorp IPO Subscribed Over 20 Times On Day Three So Far

My Mudra Fincorp Ltd.'s initial public offering which opened for subscription last week has been subscribed more than 20 times on Monday, the final day of bidding.

The company plans to raise Rs 33.26 crore through a fresh issue of 30.24 lakh shares. The shares will be listed on the NSE SME platform, with the tentative listing date scheduled for September 12.

The price band for the My Mudra Fincorp is set between Rs 104 and Rs 110 per share. The minimum application size is 1,200 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 1,32,000 for retail investors. High-net-worth individuals must apply for a minimum of 2,400 shares, totalling Rs 2,64,000.