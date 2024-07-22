How To Check Macobs Technologies IPO Allotment Status
Bidding for the Macobs Technologies IPO that concluded on July 19, received a good response from the investors as the issue was oversubscribed 202.32 times, with qualified institutions subscribing 88.92 times, non-institutional buyers subscribing 266.70 times, and retail investors subscribing 176.87 times.
The SME IPO, a book-built issue worth Rs 19.46 crore, consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 25.95 lakh shares and opened for subscription on July 16.
The allotment for Macobs Technologies IPO will be finalised on Monday, July 22. Investors can check Macobs Technologies IPO allotment status on Maashitla Securities Private Limited. A step-by-step guide to check the share allocation status has been provided below.
How to check Macobs Technologies IPO allotment status on maashitla.com
Visit the Maashitla Securities Private Limited website here: https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues
Select "Macobs Technologies Limited" from the drop-down list on the Check Application Status on the Public Issues page.
Select and enter your PAN number, Demat Account Number, or Application Number.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Macobs Technologies IPO Listing Date
Macobs Technologies' IPO will be listed on NSE SME, with a tentative listing date set as Wednesday, July 24.
Macobs Technologies IPO Important Dates
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, July 16
IPO Close Date: Friday, July 19
Basis of Allotment: Monday, July 22
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, July 23
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, July 23
Listing Date: Wednesday, July 24
The IPO was managed by SKI Capital Services Limited as the book-running lead manager, with Maashitla Securities Private Limited appointed as the registrar. SKI Capital Services acted as the market maker for the IPO.
About Macobs Technologies Limited
Founded in 2019, Macobs Technologies specialises in male grooming products, offering a range of specialized trimmers, hygiene products, and self-care items designed for sensitive areas and male skin. The company operates exclusively through its online platform, catering to niche markets that are often overlooked by traditional retailers.
Macobs Technologies differentiates itself by focusing on niche male grooming markets and leveraging an e-commerce strategy to expand its market reach efficiently while maintaining operational flexibility and reducing overhead costs.
In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Macobs Technologies reported a revenue increase of 39.91% and a modest 8.2% rise in profit after tax (PAT) compared to the previous year, underscoring its growth trajectory in the competitive grooming products sector.