How To Check Macobs Technologies IPO Allotment Status

Bidding for the Macobs Technologies IPO that concluded on July 19, received a good response from the investors as the issue was oversubscribed 202.32 times, with qualified institutions subscribing 88.92 times, non-institutional buyers subscribing 266.70 times, and retail investors subscribing 176.87 times.

The SME IPO, a book-built issue worth Rs 19.46 crore, consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 25.95 lakh shares and opened for subscription on July 16.

The allotment for Macobs Technologies IPO will be finalised on Monday, July 22. Investors can check Macobs Technologies IPO allotment status on Maashitla Securities Private Limited. A step-by-step guide to check the share allocation status has been provided below.