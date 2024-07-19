Macobs Technologies IPO Subscribed 27.60 Times On Day 3 So Far

The IPO opened for subscription on July 16 and will close on July 19. The allotment is expected to be finalised by July 22, with a tentative listing on the NSE SME platform scheduled for July 24.

Investors can participate in the Macobs Technologies IPO by bidding for a minimum of 1600 shares and in multiples thereof. The price band is set at Rs 71 to Rs 75 per share, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 120,000 for retail investors and Rs 240,000 for High Net Worth Individuals.

Macobs Technologies IPO is reserving not more than 30% of the net issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35% of the net offer has been allocated for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35% for retail investors. Up to 1,31,200 equity shares have been allotted to the market maker portion.

The IPO is managed by SKI Capital Services Limited as the book-running lead manager, with Maashitla Securities Private Limited appointed as the registrar. SKI Capital Services will also act as the market maker for the IPO.