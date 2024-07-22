Kataria Industries IPO Allotment To Be Out Today; Check Status on Bigshare Services
Bidding for Kataria Industries IPO concluded on July 19, and received a tremendous response from the investors as the issue was oversubscribed 393.87 times, led by non-institutional buyers who subscribed 970.17 times followed by retail investors subscribing 274.61 times and qualified institutions subscribing 171.04 times.
Kataria Industries Ltd., a manufacturer of low relaxation pre-stressed concrete strands and various other infrastructure products, had launched its initial public offering to raise Rs 54.58 crore through a fresh issue of 56.85 lakh shares.
The allotment for Kataria Industries IPO will be finalised on Monday, July 22. Investors can check Kataria Industries IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Private Limited. A step-by-step guide to check the share allocation status has been provided below.
How to check Kataria Industries IPO allotment status on bigshareonline.com
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Kataria Industries Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Kataria Industries IPO Listing Date
The shares of Kataria Industries Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Wednesday, July 24.
Kataria Industries IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, July 16
IPO Close Date: Friday, July 19
Basis of Allotment: Monday, July 22
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, July 23
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, July 23
Listing Date: Wednesday, July 24
Interactive Financial Services Ltd. was the appointed book-running lead manager for the Kataria Industries IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. was the registrar for the issue.
About Kataria Industries Limited
Founded in 2004, Kataria Industries Limited specialises in manufacturing a wide range of products essential for infrastructure development. Their offerings include LRPC strands, steel wires, post-tensioning anchorage system, HDPE single-wall corrugated sheathing ducts, couplers, and aluminum conductors. These products find applications in critical sectors such as roads, bridges, metros, railways, high-rise buildings, and power transmission lines.
In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Kataria Industries reported a 2.26% increase in revenue and a notable 28.83% rise in profit after tax (PAT) compared to the previous year, reflecting steady growth and operational efficiency.