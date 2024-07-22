Kataria Industries IPO Allotment To Be Out Today; Check Status on Bigshare Services

Bidding for Kataria Industries IPO concluded on July 19, and received a tremendous response from the investors as the issue was oversubscribed 393.87 times, led by non-institutional buyers who subscribed 970.17 times followed by retail investors subscribing 274.61 times and qualified institutions subscribing 171.04 times.

Kataria Industries Ltd., a manufacturer of low relaxation pre-stressed concrete strands and various other infrastructure products, had launched its initial public offering to raise Rs 54.58 crore through a fresh issue of 56.85 lakh shares.



The allotment for Kataria Industries IPO will be finalised on Monday, July 22. Investors can check Kataria Industries IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Private Limited. A step-by-step guide to check the share allocation status has been provided below.