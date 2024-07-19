Kataria Industries IPO Subscribed 79.61 Times On Day 3 So Far

The IPO subscription window opened on July 16 and will close on July 19. IPO allotment is expected by July 22, with a tentative listing on the NSE SME platform scheduled for July 24.

Investors can participate in the Kataria Industries IPO by bidding for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof. The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 91 to Rs 96 per share, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 1,15,200 for retail investors and Rs 2,30,400 for High Net Worth Individuals (HNI).

Kataria Industries IPO is reserving 19.01% of the net issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 19.30% of the net offer allocated for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 33.3% for retail investors.

Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is the appointed book-running lead manager for the Kataria Industries IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. will serve as the registrar for the issue.