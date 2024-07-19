Kataria Industries IPO Subscribed 79.61 Times On Day 3 So Far
Kataria Industries Ltd., a manufacturer of low relaxation pre-stressed concrete strands and various other infrastructure products, has launched its initial public offering to raise Rs 54.58 crore through a fresh issue of 56.85 lakh shares.
Kataria Industries IPO Day 3 Subscription Status
The IPO has been subscribed 79.61 times as of 11:58 a.m. on Friday, as per market tracking site Chittorgarh.
Non-institutional buyers: 99.55 times
Retail investors: 111.99 times
Anchor Investors: 1 time
Qualified Institutions: 2.79 times
Kataria Industries IPO Details
The IPO subscription window opened on July 16 and will close on July 19. IPO allotment is expected by July 22, with a tentative listing on the NSE SME platform scheduled for July 24.
Investors can participate in the Kataria Industries IPO by bidding for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof. The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 91 to Rs 96 per share, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 1,15,200 for retail investors and Rs 2,30,400 for High Net Worth Individuals (HNI).
Kataria Industries IPO is reserving 19.01% of the net issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 19.30% of the net offer allocated for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 33.3% for retail investors.
Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is the appointed book-running lead manager for the Kataria Industries IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. will serve as the registrar for the issue.
About Kataria Industries Ltd.
Founded in 2004, Kataria Industries Limited specialises in manufacturing a wide range of products essential for infrastructure development. Their offerings include LRPC strands, steel wires, post-tensioning anchorage system, HDPE single-wall corrugated sheathing ducts, couplers, and aluminum conductors. These products find applications in critical sectors such as roads, bridges, metros, railways, high-rise buildings, and power transmission lines.
Financial Performance
In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Kataria Industries reported a 2.26% increase in revenue and a notable 28.83% rise in profit after tax (PAT) compared to the previous year, reflecting steady growth and operational efficiency.