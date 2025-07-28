How To Check Indiqube Spaces IPO Allotment Status — Get Latest GMP, Listing Date And More
Investors who participated in Indiqube Spaces IPO subscription can check the share allotment status on the websites of the NSE, BSE and MUFG Intime India.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Indiqube Spaces Ltd. closed with a strong subscription on the last day of bidding on Friday, July 25.
The mainboard IPO, which opened on July 23, was overall subscribed over 12 times. The public offer attracted bids for more than 21.24 crore shares against 1.71 crore shares on offer.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their segment over 14 times. The retail quota was subscribed over 13 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked their portion over 8 times. The employees’ segment was booked over 6 times.
The IPO share allotment status is proposed to be finalised on Monday, July 28.
Investors, who participated in the IPO subscription can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India.
Steps to Check Indiqube Spaces IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Go to the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as “Equity”.
Choose “Indiqube Spaces Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the “Captcha” for verification.
Click on the “Search” button to view your allotment status.
Steps to Check Indiqube Spaces IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Select the company symbol “INDIQUBE” from the dropdown list for issue symbols.
Enter PAN details and Application Number.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the share allotment details.
Steps to Check Indiqube Spaces IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar’s official website here.
Select “Indiqube Spaces Ltd.” from the drop-down menu for company names. It’s important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.
Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.
Enter the details as per your selection.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.
Following the share allocation, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on July 29. Indiqube Spaces IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as July 30.
Indiqube Spaces IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for the Indiqube Spaces IPO stood at Rs 5 per share as of 6:00 a.m. on July 25. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 242 apiece at a premium of 2.11% over the upper limit of the issue price.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 225 and Rs 237 per share. It was a book-building issue of Rs 700 crore. The mainboard IPO comprised a fresh issue of 2.74 crore shares, worth Rs 650 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) portion of 21 lakh shares, worth Rs 50 crore.
Indiqube Spaces specialises in providing coworking solutions. It plans to use the IPO proceeds to fund capital expenditure, clear debt and for general corporate purposes.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.