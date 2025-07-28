How To Check Indiqube Spaces IPO Allotment Status — Get Latest GMP, Listing Date And More

The initial public offering (IPO) of Indiqube Spaces Ltd. closed with a strong subscription on the last day of bidding on Friday, July 25.

The mainboard IPO, which opened on July 23, was overall subscribed over 12 times. The public offer attracted bids for more than 21.24 crore shares against 1.71 crore shares on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their segment over 14 times. The retail quota was subscribed over 13 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked their portion over 8 times. The employees’ segment was booked over 6 times.

The IPO share allotment status is proposed to be finalised on Monday, July 28.

Investors, who participated in the IPO subscription can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India.