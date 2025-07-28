GNG Electronics IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status, Latest GMP And More

The initial public offering (IPO) of GNG Electronics Ltd. saw strong investor interest on its final day of subscription on July 25. The mainboard IPO was overall subscribed 147.93 times on Friday, as per the NSE data.

The Rs 460.43-crore IPO received applications for more than 209.89 crore shares against nearly 1.42 crore shares available for bidding.

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) led the demand by subscribing their quota more than 227.67 times. The retail portion of the IPO was subscribed more than 46 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their category 266.21 times.

GNG Electronics IPO share allotment status is scheduled to be finalised on Monday, July 28.

The public offer for refurbishing services from a provider of laptops, desktops, and ICT devices opened for bidding on July 23.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the GNG Electronics IPO. Bigshare Services Pvt. is the registrar for the IPO.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check their allotment status on the website of the issue registrar, Bigshare Services. The IPO allotment details can also be checked on the NSE and BSE websites.