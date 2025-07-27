Corporate Actions This Week: Wipro, Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Eicher Motors, Coforge And More

The upcoming week brings a busy slate of corporate action, with the record dates lined up for several companies that have declared interim and final dividends.

This week will also see Inox Wind Ltd.'s rights issue on July 29, along with one stock split.

Key names in focus this week include Wipro Ltd., Maruti Suzuki Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Coforge Ltd., United Breweries Ltd., and United Spirit Ltd., among others, which have record dates coming up.

Investors eyeing dividend payouts or stock-split benefits must keep a close watch on these dates to ensure eligibility.

To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Here is a look at companies that declared dividends and have key dates coming up this week.