Corporate Actions This Week: Wipro, Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Eicher Motors, Coforge And More
The upcoming week brings a busy slate of corporate action, with the record dates lined up for several companies that have declared interim and final dividends.
This week will also see Inox Wind Ltd.'s rights issue on July 29, along with one stock split.
Key names in focus this week include Wipro Ltd., Maruti Suzuki Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Coforge Ltd., United Breweries Ltd., and United Spirit Ltd., among others, which have record dates coming up.
Investors eyeing dividend payouts or stock-split benefits must keep a close watch on these dates to ensure eligibility.
To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Here is a look at companies that declared dividends and have key dates coming up this week.
Dividends This Week
Record date on July 28
Crisil: Interim dividend of Rs 9 per share.
DLF: Final dividend of Rs 6 per share.
KPIT Technologies: Final dividend of Rs 6 per share.
Wipro: Interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.
Record date on July 29
Alembic Pharmaceuticals: Final dividend of Rs 11 per share.
Bosch: Final dividend of Rs 512.
Record date on July 30
BASF: Final dividend of Rs 20.
EIH: Final dividend of Rs 1.5.
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: Final dividend of Rs 7.
NOCIL: Final dividend of Rs 2.
VRL Logistics: Final dividend of Rs 10.
Record date on July 31
Bharat Petroleum Corp.: Final dividend of Rs 5.
Coforge: Interim dividend of Rs 4.
Granules India: Final dividend of Rs 1.5.
ITD Cementation: Final dividend of Rs 2.
JK Tyre & Industries: Dividend of Rs 3.
Kirloskar Oil Engines: Final dividend of Rs 4.
United Breweries: Final dividend of Rs 10.
V-Guard Industries: Final dividend of Rs 1.5.
Record date on Aug. 1.
Bata India: Final dividend of Rs 9.
Chennai Petroleum Corp.: Final dividend of Rs 5.
City Union Bank: Dividend of Rs 2.
Datta Patterns: Final dividend of Rs 7.9.
Eicher Motors: Final dividend of Rs 70
Marico: Final dividend of Rs 7.
Maruti Suzuki: Final dividend of Rs 135.
PNB Housing Finance: Final dividend of Rs 5
REC: Interim dividend of Rs 4.6
United Spirits: Final dividend of Rs 8.
Stock Split
GTV Engineering Ltd. will split its stock from Rs 10 per share to Rs 2 per share on July 28.
Bonus Issues
This week will also see GTV Engineering Ltd.'s 2:1 bonus issue and Jonjua Overseas Ltd.'s 1:20 bonus issue on July 28. Among other companies that are going to trade ex-bonus are Abate As Industries Ltd. and Murae Organisor Ltd.