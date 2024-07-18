"Aelea Commodities IPO received a favourable response from the investors with an overall subscription of 195.83 times on the last day of bidding. Anchor investors: 1 timeNon-institutional investors: 389.87 timesRetail investors: 164.95 timesQualified Institutions: 104.22 timesThe subscription period for the Aelea Commodities IPO was from July 12-16. The SME IPO is a book-built issue, entirely consisting of a fresh issue of 53.69 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 51.00 crore. The IPO price band was set between Rs 91 to Rs 95 per share with a minimum application size of 1,200 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 1,14,000 for retail investors.The allotment for Aelea Commodities IPO is likely to be finalised on Thursday, July 18. Investors can check Aelea Commodities IPO allotment status on Maashitla Securities Private Limited and the BSE website. Follow the step-by-step guide provided to check your share allocation status..Visit the Maashitla Securities Private Limited website here: https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issuesSelect 'Aelea Commodities Limited' from the drop-down list on the 'Check Application Status' on the Public issues page.Select and Enter your PAN number or Demat Account Number or Application Number.Click on the 'SUBMIT' button.Download or print the allotment status for your records..Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspxSelect the issue type as 'Equity.'Choose 'Aelea Commodities Limited' from the dropdown menu.Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.Download or print the allotment status for your records..Aelea Commodities IPO will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date set as Monday, July 22..IPO Open Date: Friday, July 12IPO Close Date: Tuesday, July 16Basis of Allotment: Thursday, July 18Initiation of Refunds: Friday, July 19Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, July 19Listing Date: Monday, July 22.Aelea Commodities Limited, founded in 2018, trades agricultural products, primarily focusing on cashews. They also deal in sugar, pulses, soybean, rice, and wheat flour. The company imports Raw Cashew Nuts (RCN) from African countries like Benin, Tanzania, Burkina Faso, Senegal, and Cote d'Ivoire. They also trade by-products from sugar mills, such as Bagasse. Aelea Commodities serves clients in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat, Mumbai, Dubai, and Sri Lanka. Their main processing unit is in Surat, Gujarat, with another being set up in Taluka district, Surat.Aelea Commodities Limited, which imports raw cashew nuts from various African nations, has demonstrated robust financial growth, reporting a 31.2% increase in revenue and a 539.22% rise in Profit After Tax (PAT) between the financial years ending March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2024."