"Aelea Commodities Ltd. aims to raise Rs 51 crore through a fresh issue of 53.69 lakh shares. The IPO has been subscribed 187.25 times as of 03:50 p.m. on Tuesday, as per Chittorgarh..The IPO has been subscribed 187.25 times as of 03:50 p.m., Tuesday.Anchor investors: 1 timeNon-institutional investors: 384.64 timesRetail investors: 154.42 timesQualified Institutions: 96.58 timesThe subscription numbers will be updated at regular intervals.The IPO subscription period, which opened on July 12, closes on July 16, with allotment expected to be finalised by July 18. The company plans to list its shares on the BSE SME platform, with the tentative listing date slated for July 22. The IPO price band is set between Rs 91 to Rs 95 per share.Retail investors need to apply for a minimum of 1,200 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,14,000. The minimum lot size for High Net-Worth Individuals is 2 lots (2400 shares), amounting to Rs 2,28,000.Aelea Commodities IPO is reserving 50% of the net issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% of the net offer has been allocated for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35% for retail investors. Up to 2,68,800 equity shares have been allotted to the market maker portion.According to the company's Red Herring Prospectus, Ekadrisht Capital Private Ltd is the book-running lead manager for the Aelea Commodities IPO, with Maashitla Securities Private Limited appointed as the registrar. SS Corporate Securities will serve as the market maker for the IPO..Aelea Commodities Limited, which imports raw cashew nuts from various African nations, has demonstrated robust financial growth, reporting a 31.2% increase in revenue and a 539.22% rise in Profit After Tax (PAT) between the financial years ending March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2024."