Highway Infrastructure IPO Day 2: Check Subscription, GMP And Other Details

2The initial public offering of Highway Infrastructure Ltd. opened for subscription on Aug. 5. The IPO has been subscribed 50.68 times as of 12:17 p.m. on Wednesday on Day two.

The company operates in infrastructure development and management, with key areas including toll collection, EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) projects and real estate development.

The Highway Infrastructure IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 130 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.39 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 97.52 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 46 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 32.48 crore.

The ⁠Highway Infrastructure IPO is tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the Highway Infrastructure IPO. Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar for the issue.

Highway Infrastructure Ltd. aims to utilise the proceeds from the IPO for specific business needs. A portion of the funds will be allocated towards meeting the company’s working capital requirements. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.