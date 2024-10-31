HDB Financial Services Files DRHP For Rs 12,500-Crore IPO

HDB Financial Services Ltd. filed its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise up to Rs 12,500 crore through an initial public offer. The offer entails both fresh issue and offer for sale.

The financial services company will offer equities with a face value of Rs 10 each worth Rs 2,500 crore as fresh issue. Promoter HDFC Bank will sell Rs 10,000-crore equities with a face value of Rs 10 each in the subsidiary.

HDFC Bank owns 94.6% stake in HDB Financial Services. After fundraise from the primary market, HDB Financial Services will continue to be its subsidiary, the private lender said earlier in the month.

HDB Financial Services is going for the initial public offer as the Reserve Bank of India mandated that large non–banking financial services companies are required to be listed on the exchanges by financial year 2025.

HDB Financial Services will use the proceeds from the fresh issue to bear some of the expenses of the initial public offer. Most of the amount will go in augmenting its Tier I capital base, for future capital requirements, and onward lending rising from the growth of the business, the company said in the DRHP.