HDFC Bank Board Approves Sale Of Rs 10,000 Crore Worth Of Its Stake In HDB Financial

HDFC Bank Ltd.'s board has approved the sales of up to Rs 10,000 crore in its subsidiary HDB Financial Services Ltd. The private lender will sell this stake through an offer-for-sale in HDB Financial's initial public offering.

An exchange filing by the bank said the IPO of HDB Financial will have a total issue of Rs 12,500 crore, including a Rs 2,500 crore fresh issue and Rs 10,000 crore as an offer-for-sale.

The price and other details of the proposed IPO will be determined in due course by the competent body, the company said. "Please note that post the proposed IPO, HDBFS would continue to be a subsidiary of the bank, in compliance with the provisions of the applicable regulations."

In September, the bank had informed the exchanges of its fresh issue.