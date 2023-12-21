NDTV ProfitIPOsHappy Forgings IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates
Happy Forgings IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

The IPO has been subscribed 11.48 times as of 11:42 a.m. on Thursday.

21 Dec 2023, 12:05 PM IST
(Source: Happy Forgings website)

Happy Forgings Ltd.'s initial public offering to raise up to Rs 1,008.6 crore opened on Tuesday.

The company's IPO was subscribed 2.32 times on day 1 and 7.46 times on day 2.

The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 608.6 crore. The company has fixed a price band in the range of Rs 808 to Rs 850.

IPO Details

  • Issue opens: Dec. 19.

  • Issue closes: Dec. 21.

  • Total issue size: Rs 1,008.6 crore.

  • Price band: Rs 808–850 per share.

  • Lot size: 17 shares.

  • Listing: BSE and NSE.

Business

Happy Forgings is the fourth-largest engineering-led manufacturer of complex and safety-critical, heavy-forged and high-precision machined components in India in terms of forgings capacity. The company primarily caters to domestic and global original equipment manufacturers.

It also serves a wide range of industries in the non-automotive sector—farm equipment, off-highway vehicles and industrial machinery for oil and gas, power generation, railways and wind turbine sectors.

Subscription Status: Day 3

The IPO was subscribed 11.48 times as of 11:42 a.m. on Thursday.

  • Institutional investors: 0.53 times or 53%

  • Non-institutional investors: 28.64 times

  • Retail investors: 10.09 times

Watch IPO Adda With Happy Forgings Management

