Happy Forgings IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates

Happy Forgings Ltd.'s initial public offering to raise up to Rs 1,008.6 crore opened on Tuesday.

The company's IPO was subscribed 4.12 times on the second day. Investors can subscribe to the offer till Thursday.

The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 608.6 crore. The company has fixed a price band in the range of Rs 808 to Rs 850. The minimum order lot is 17