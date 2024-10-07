Garuda Construction and Engineering IPO: Financials, Key Risks And More, All You Need To Know

Garuda Construction and Engineering plans to open its initial public offering for subscription on Tuesday, aiming to sell shares valued at an aggregate of Rs 264.1 crore. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 173.85 crore and the rest as part of an offer for sale.

The price band has been set at Rs 92-95 per share for the IPO issue, which is set to close on Oct. 10, with the listing expected to take place on Oct. 15. At the upper end of the price band, the company's market value is Rs 883.9 crore.