Garuda Construction And Engineering IPO Subscribed 2.34 Times So Far On Day Two — Check GMP, Price

Garuda Construction And Engineering Ltd.'s IPO was subscribed 2.34 times as of 10:15 a.m. on its second day. It was subscribed 1.91 times on day one. The offering will be open till Oct. 10. The company's grey market premium was Rs 5 as of 6:30 a.m.

The civil construction company is looking to raise up to Rs 264.1 crore, of which Rs 173.85 crore will be a fresh issue and Rs 90.25 crore will be given up as offer for sale.

Ahead of the IPO, Garuda Construction raised Rs 75 crore from anchor investors. The board finalised allocation of 78.95 lakh shares at a price of Rs 95 apiece and maximum shares in the anchor book round were bagged by AG Dynamic Funds Ltd.

Garuda Construction's shares will list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.