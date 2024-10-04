Forge Auto International Share Price Falls After Listing At Nearly 5% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Forge Auto International Ltd. made a premium debut on the NSE SME platform, Emerge, on Friday. The stock listed at Rs 113 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, marking a 4.6% gain over the issue price of Rs 108 apiece.

Investors allotted one lot or 1,200 shares in the IPO would have made a profit of Rs 6,000 on an investment of Rs 1,29,600.

Shares of Forge Auto International Ltd. later fell 4.5% and were locked for trading at Rs 108.50 apiece on the NSE at around 12:12 pm.