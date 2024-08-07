FirstCry IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates

FirstCry parent Brainbees Solutions Pvt.'s initial public offering entered its second day on Wednesday. The offering consists of a fresh issue of 3.58 crore shares, aggregating Rs 1,666 crore, and an offer for sale of 5.44 crore shares, amounting to Rs 2,527.7 crore. The IPO was subscribed 11% as of Tuesday.

The company raised Rs 1,885 crore from anchor investors on Monday, ahead of the IPO. The company allotted 4.05 crore shares at Rs 465 apiece to 71 anchor investors. SBI Blue Chip Fund got the highest allocation of 8.43%. The government of Singapore got the second-highest allotment of 6.81%.

The price band ranges from Rs 440 to Rs 465 per share, with minimum lot sizes of 32 shares. Retail investors can participate with a minimum investment of Rs 14,880, small non-institutional investors with a minimum

lot size of 14, and non-institutional investors with a minimum of 68 lots.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Aug. 9, and the tentative listing date on the BSE and NSE scheduled for Aug. 13.