Final Day! Patel Chem IPO: Check GMP, Subscription Status, Allotment Date, Status And Listing Date

The BSE SME IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 58.8 crore. It comprises only a fresh issue of 70 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 82 and Rs 84 per share.

Retail investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for at least two lots comprising 3,200 shares. This amounts to a minimum investment of Rs 2,62,400. High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) can bid for at least three lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 4,03,200.

Cumulative Capital Pvt. is the book-running lead manager of the Patel Chem Specialities IPO. MUFG Intime India Pvt. is the registrar and Globalworth Securities Ltd. is the market maker for the issue.

The SME IPO saw an overall subscription of 19.25 times on Monday, as per the Chittorgarh data.