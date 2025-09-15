Final Day! Airfloa Rail Technology IPO: Check GMP, Day 3 Subscription Status, Allotment Date And More

Airfloa Rail Technology Ltd., which launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, will close for subscription today, September 15.

The SME IPO, which was booked over 65 times on Day 2, has been subscribed over 110 times so far on its final day on Monday.

The company manufactures components for Indian Railways’ rolling stock through units such as the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and other coach factories.

Here’s a look at the grey market premium (GMP), day 3 subscription status, allotment date and other important details about the Airfloa Rail Technology IPO.