Exicom Tele-Systems IPO Subscription: Day 2 Live Updates

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 10.01 times on the first day on Tuesday.

The EV charging solutions company's IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 329 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 100 crore. The price band is set at Rs 135–142 per share.

It has garnered Rs 178 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. The three-day issue to raise up to Rs 429 crore closes on Thursday.