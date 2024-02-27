Exicom Tele-Systems IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates
The IPO has been subscribed 1.66 times as of 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday
Exicom Tele-Systems launched its initial public offering on Tuesday to raise Rs 429 crore. The issue closes on Thursday.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 329 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 100 crore. The price band is set at Rs 135-142 per share.
Issue Details
Issue opens: Feb. 27.
Issue closes: Feb. 29.
Total issue size: Rs 430 crore.
Face value: Rs 10 apiece.
Fixed price band: Rs 135–142 per share.
Minimum lot size: 5 shares.
Listing: NSE and BSE.
Use Of Proceeds
Offer for Sale
The Promoter Selling Shareholder will be entitled to the proceeds of the Offer for Sale after deducting its proportion of the Offer expenses and relevant taxes thereon.
Object of the Fresh Issue
The company proposes to utilise the Net Proceeds towards funding the following objects
Part-financing the cost towards setting up of production/assembly lines at the planned manufacturing facility in Telangana;
Repayment/pre-payment, in part or full of certain borrowings of our Company;
Part-funding incremental working capital requirements;
Investment in R&D and product development; and
General corporate purposes
Business
The company operates under two business verticals, the critical power solutions business, wherein they design, manufacture and service DC Power Systems and Li-ion based energy storage solutions to deliver overall energy management at telecommunications sites and enterprise environments in India and overseas and company's electric vehicle supply equipment solutions business, wherein they provide smart charging systems with innovative technology for residential, business, and public charging use in India and which commenced commercial sales in the Financial Year ended Mar. 31, 2019.
The company is amongst the first entrants in the EV Chargers manufacturing segment in India and as of Mar. 31, 2023, and they had a market share of 60% and 25% in the residential and public charging segments, respectively.
Subscription Status: Day 1
The IPO was subscribed 1.66 times as of 11:20 a.m. on .Tuesday
Institutional investors: Zero
Non-institutional investors: 2.74 times.
Retail investors: 5.51 times.