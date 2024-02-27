Exicom Tele-Systems IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

The company operates under two business verticals, the critical power solutions business, wherein they design, manufacture and service DC Power Systems and Li-ion based energy storage solutions to deliver overall energy management at telecommunications sites and enterprise environments in India and overseas and company's electric vehicle supply equipment solutions business, wherein they provide smart charging systems with innovative technology for residential, business, and public charging use in India and which commenced commercial sales in the Financial Year ended Mar. 31, 2019.

The company is amongst the first entrants in the EV Chargers manufacturing segment in India and as of Mar. 31, 2023, and they had a market share of 60% and 25% in the residential and public charging segments, respectively.