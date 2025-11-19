Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP In Focus Ahead Of Issue Launch — Check Key Details

The Excelsoft Technologies IPO is a Rs 500 crore book-building issue, comprising a fresh issuance of 1.5 crore shares worth Rs 180 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 2.67 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 320 crore.

The price band for the Excelsoft Technologies IPO has been fixed at Rs 114 to Rs 120 per share. The lot size for an application is 125 shares. The minimum investment required for a retail investor is Rs 15,000 for at least a single lot size.

The bidding window for the Excelsoft Technologies IPO will close on Friday, Nov. 21. The tentative allotment of shares is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 24. The company is expected to initiate refunds and credit of shares to Demat accounts on Tuesday, Nov. 25. The company’s shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. serves as the registrar.