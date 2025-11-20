Excelsoft Technologies IPO Day Two: Check Subscription Status, GMP, Financials, And Other Details

Excelsoft Technologies Ltd. initial public offer was subscribed 2.09 times so far on the second day of subscription. The IPO was fully subscribed on the day of its launch, led by demand from non-institutional investors.

The Excelsoft IPO offer consists of a fresh issue of up to Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of 2.66 crore shares worth up to Rs 320 crore by promoter Pedanta Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the sole book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Investors can place bids in the price range of Rs 114 and Rs 120, according to a public advertisement. The minimum bid lot size is 125 equity shares, requiring an investment of Rs 15,000 on the upper price band.