Exato Technologies IPO GMP Zooms Over 100% Ahead Of Listing This Week
The IPO is backed by ace investor Vijay Kedia, who holds a 4.50% pre-IPO stake in the company. The GMP for the SME IPO has doubled since the issue was launched last week.
Noida-based technology-driven solutions provider Exato Technologies Ltd. received a stellar response from investors, with the SME IPO getting oversubscribed over 880 times on Tuesday.
The demand for the public issue was led by retail and non-institutional investors, who subscribed over 1000 times their allotted quota of shares. QIBs subscribed over 300 times. According to BSE data, investors bid for 1,68,61,63,000 shares against the 19,14,000 on offer on Tuesday.
Amid strong investor demand, the grey market premium for the Exato Technologies IPO has surged by more than 100%. Private market investors will continue to monitor the GMP for the SME IPO to gauge the estimated listing price ahead of market debut on Friday.
Exato Technologies IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, December 3
Exato Technologies IPO GMP Today
The GMP for the Exato Technologies IPO was Rs 175 as of 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday. This means that the shares of Exato Technologies Limited were trading at Rs 315 in the private market, indicating a potential listing gain of 125% when the shares debut on BSE SME.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data as per InvestorGain.
Exato Technologies IPO: Key Details
Exato Technologies IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 37.45 crores. The issue comprises fresh issue of 0.23 crore shares aggregating to Rs 31.85 crore and offer for sale of 0.04 crore shares aggregating to Rs 5.60 crore.
The price band for the SME IPO was set at Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share.
The lot size for an application was 1,000. The minimum investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 2,80,000 (2,000 shares). The minimum investment for HNI is 3 lots (3,000 shares), amounting to Rs 4,20,000.
GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd is the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue. The Market Maker for the company is Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt.Ltd.
Exato Technologies Business And Financials
Incorporated in 2016, Exato Technologies Limited is a customer transformation partner providing technology-driven solutions that enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency.
The company offers a broad range of services, including CX and Analytics, Unified Communications and Infrastructure, and Exato IQ. It serves key sectors such as Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail, Telecom, Manufacturing, and IT/ITeS & BPO/KPO.
Their expertise spans CCAAS solutions, comprehensive WFM solutions, and state-of-the-art Conversational AI, all orchestrated to empower your business through unparalleled customer experiences.
The company works with prominent clients such as MakeMyTrip, RBL Bank, IGT Solutions Pvt. Ltd., IKS, and WNS, delivering customer experience solutions that are scalable, resilient, and outcome-driven.
Recent financial data shows that Exato Technologies Ltd.'s revenue increased by 10% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 84% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.