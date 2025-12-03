Exato Technologies IPO GMP Zooms Over 100% Ahead Of Listing This Week

Noida-based technology-driven solutions provider Exato Technologies Ltd. received a stellar response from investors, with the SME IPO getting oversubscribed over 880 times on Tuesday.

The demand for the public issue was led by retail and non-institutional investors, who subscribed over 1000 times their allotted quota of shares. QIBs subscribed over 300 times. According to BSE data, investors bid for 1,68,61,63,000 shares against the 19,14,000 on offer on Tuesday.

Amid strong investor demand, the grey market premium for the Exato Technologies IPO has surged by more than 100%. Private market investors will continue to monitor the GMP for the SME IPO to gauge the estimated listing price ahead of market debut on Friday.

Exato Technologies IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, December 3