Entero Healthcare Solutions Shares Debut At 2.33% Discount To IPO Price

Shares of Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd. listed at Rs 1,228.70 apiece on the NSE, a discount of 2.33% to their IPO price of Rs 1,258 apiece.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 1,245, a 1.03% discount.

The Rs 1,600 crore IPO was subscribed 1.53 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (2.28 times), non-institutional investors (0.22 times), and retail investors (1.33 times) and employee reserved (1.25 times).