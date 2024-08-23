ECOS Mobility Sets IPO Price Band At Rs 318-334 Apiece

ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd. has set a price band of Rs 318–334 per share for its initial public offering, according to a company statement on Friday. On the upper end of this range, the public issue will raise Rs 601.2 crore.

The offer will open for subscription on Aug. 28 and close on Aug. 30. Bidders can place bids for a minimum of 44 shares and in multiples thereafter.

The peer group price-to-earnings ratio stands at 22.28 times, as per the price band advertisement. At the price cap for the IPO, ECOS Mobility's P/E ratio is as high as 32.05 times of the peer group average, and at the floor price, it is 30.52 times.

The company's listed peers include Wise Travel India Ltd. and Shree OSFM EMobility Ltd.