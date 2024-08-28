Ecos Mobility IPO Subscribed 24% On Day One

ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd.'s initial public offering opened for bidding on Wednesday. The company plans to raise Rs 601.2 crore. The IPO consists of a total offer for sale of 1.8 crore shares and no fresh issue component.

The company has set a price band of Rs 318–334 per share with a face value of Rs 2 each for the issue, which closes on Aug. 30. At the upper price band, the market cap of ECOS (India) Mobility stands at Rs 2,004 crore, as per NDTV Profit calculations.

The minimum lot size for retail investors is 44 shares, requiring an investment of at least Rs 14,256.