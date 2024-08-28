Ecos Mobility IPO Subscribed 24% On Day One
The ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality IPO has been subscribed 0.27 times for 27% as of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd.'s initial public offering opened for bidding on Wednesday. The company plans to raise Rs 601.2 crore. The IPO consists of a total offer for sale of 1.8 crore shares and no fresh issue component.
The company has set a price band of Rs 318–334 per share with a face value of Rs 2 each for the issue, which closes on Aug. 30. At the upper price band, the market cap of ECOS (India) Mobility stands at Rs 2,004 crore, as per NDTV Profit calculations.
The minimum lot size for retail investors is 44 shares, requiring an investment of at least Rs 14,256.
Issue Details
Issue opens: Aug. 28.
Issue closes: Aug. 30.
Issue price: Rs 318–334 per share.
Total issue size: Rs 601.2 crore.
Offer for sale: 1.8 crore shares.
Bid lot: 44 shares.
Listing: BSE and NSE.
Ecos Mobility IPO: Subscription Status
Institutional buyers: nil.
Non-institutional investors: 0.47 times or 47%.
Retail investors: 0.43 times or 43%.
Use Of Proceeds
The company will not directly receive any proceeds from the offer and all proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders in proportion to the offered shares sold by the respective selling shareholders as part of the offer.
Business
The company is primarily engaged in the business of providing chauffeured car rentals and employee transportation services. It has been providing these services to corporate customers, including Fortune 500 companies in India, for more than 25 years.
As of March 31, 2024, it had a pan-India presence in 109 cities through its own vehicles and vendors, spread across 21 states and four union territories in India.
In fiscal 2024, through its CCR and ETS segments, the company has completed more than 31 lakh trips, averaging more than 8,400 trips in a day.
The company operates a fleet of more than 12,000 economy cars, luxury cars, minivans, and luxury coaches.