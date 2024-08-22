ECOS India Mobility IPO To Open On Aug. 28

ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd.'s initial public offering will open for subscription on Aug. 28 and will close on Aug. 30, showed the red herring prospectus for the offer. The company had filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India in March 2024.

The proposed public offering consists entirely an offer for sale of 1.8 crore shares at a face value for the issue is Rs 2 per share. The IPO price band is yet to be announced.

Allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalised on Sept. 2. Shares of the company will list on BSE and NSE, with tentative listing date fixed on Sept. 4.

Promoters Rajesh Loomba and Aditya Loomba will be offloading their shares in the maiden share sale. Since the entire IPO is an OFS, net proceeds from the issue will go to the two selling promoters.

Equirus Capital Pvt., and IIFL Securities Ltd. are the lead book running managers, while Link Intime India Pvt. is the registrar for the issue.