Corona Remedies IPO Day One: Check Subscription Status, GMP, And Financials

Corona Remedies Ltd. initial public offer opened for subscription on Monday. It was subscribed 0.11 times or 11% so far.

The company’s IPO, worth Rs 655.37 crore, is entirely an offer-for-sale of 62 lakh shares. The price band for the Corona Remedies IPO has been fixed at Rs 1,008 to Rs 1,062 per share.

A single lot size for the IPO comprises 14 shares. Retail investors are required to apply for at least a single lot size, amounting to an investment of Rs 14,868 per application based on the upper end of the issue price.

Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the issue registrar, while JM Financial Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO.