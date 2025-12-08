Business NewsIPOsCorona Remedies IPO Day One: Check Subscription Status, GMP, And Financials
ADVERTISEMENT

Corona Remedies IPO Day One: Check Subscription Status, GMP, And Financials

Corona Remedies IPO was subscribed 0.11 times or 11% as of 10:33 a.m. on Monday.

08 Dec 2025, 10:47 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The company’s IPO, worth Rs 655.37 crore, is entirely an offer-for-sale of 62 lakh shares. The price band for the Corona Remedies IPO has been fixed at Rs 1,008 to Rs&nbsp;1,062 per share. (Photo credit: Corona Remedies websites)</p></div>
The company’s IPO, worth Rs 655.37 crore, is entirely an offer-for-sale of 62 lakh shares. The price band for the Corona Remedies IPO has been fixed at Rs 1,008 to Rs 1,062 per share. (Photo credit: Corona Remedies websites)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Corona Remedies Ltd. initial public offer opened for subscription on Monday. It was subscribed 0.11 times or 11% so far.

The company’s IPO, worth Rs 655.37 crore, is entirely an offer-for-sale of 62 lakh shares. The price band for the Corona Remedies IPO has been fixed at Rs 1,008 to Rs 1,062 per share.

A single lot size for the IPO comprises 14 shares. Retail investors are required to apply for at least a single lot size, amounting to an investment of Rs 14,868 per application based on the upper end of the issue price.

Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the issue registrar, while JM Financial Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO.  

ALSO READ

Wakefit IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe?
Opinion
Wakefit IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe?
Read More

Corona Remedies Subscribed 11% As Of 10:33 A.M.

Corona Remedies IPO was subscribed 0.11 times or 11% as of 10:33 a.m. on Monday.

  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): Nil

  • Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS): 0.13 times or 13%

  • Retail Individual Investors: 0.16 times or 16%

  • Employee Reserved: 0.23 times or 23%

Corona Remedies GMP Today

The grey market premium of Corona Remedies was at Rs 290 apiece as 9:34 a.m. The GMP indicates that Corona Remedies could list at Rs 1,352 apiece on exchanges, which means a listing gains of 27.31%.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

ALSO READ

Corona Remedies Vs Wakefit: Which IPO Should Investors Go With?
Opinion
Corona Remedies Vs Wakefit: Which IPO Should Investors Go With?
Read More

Corona Remedies Financial 

During the period from June 2022 to June 2025, Corona Remedies reported that its domestic sales grew at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.77% compared to the IPM which grew at a CAGR of 9.21%.

According to the Crisil Intelligence Report, Corona Remedies is the second fastest growing firm among the top 30 companies in the Indian pharmaceutical market in terms of domestic sales performance from Moving Annual Total (MAT) in the same period.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Corona Remedies is a pharmaceutical formulation company engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing products in women's healthcare, cardio-diabeto, pain management, urology and other therapeutic areas.

Its diversified product portfolio comprises 67 brands catering to a range of therapeutic areas as of December, 2024.

ALSO READ

Corona Remedies IPO: Anchor Book Raises Rs 195 Crore, Largely From Mutual Funds
Opinion
Corona Remedies IPO: Anchor Book Raises Rs 195 Crore, Largely From Mutual Funds
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT