Chetana Education Ltd. IPO Opens; Check Price Band And Day 1 Subscription Status

The Chetana Education IPO subscription commenced on July 24, 2024, and will conclude on July 26, 2024. The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalised by Monday, July 29, 2024. Chetana Education IPO is slated to list on the NSE SME platform with a tentative listing date of Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Investors keen on participating in the Chetana Education IPO should note the price band set at Rs. 80 to Rs. 85 per share, with a minimum application size of 1600 shares requiring an investment of Rs. 136,000 for retail investors. High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) are required to apply for a minimum of 2 lots (3,200 shares), totalling Rs. 272,000.

Of the 5,400,000 shares, 18.99% is reserved for Qualified Institutions (QIB), 14.25% for Non-institutional investors (NII), 33.24% for retail investors and 28.44% for anchor investors.

Hem Securities Limited serves as the book-running lead manager for the Chetana Education IPO, with Link Intime India Private Ltd appointed as the registrar. Hem Finlease will act as the market maker for the IPO.