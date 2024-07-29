Ceigall India IPO: Price Band Fixed At Rs 380–401 Per Share
Ceigall will use proceeds from the fresh issue for purchase of equipment and repaying debt.
The initial public offering of Ceigall India Ltd. will open this week with a price band of Rs 380–401 per share.
The public issue consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 684.5 crore crore shares and an offer-for-sale component consisting of 1.41 crore shares, according to the red herring prospectus.
The minimum lot size for bidding will be 37 shares, with further bids to be made in multiples. The issue will open for subscription on Aug. 1 and close on Aug. 5. The bidding for the anchor portion will open for a day on July 31, according to the prospectus.
Ramneek Sehgal, Ramneek Sehgal Sons HUF and other promoter groups will be the selling shareholders of the company.
ICICI Securities Ltd., IIFL Securities Ltd. and JM Financial Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the IPO. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.
The infrastructure company filed preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator in March.
Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 118.8 crore will be used for purchase of equipment and Rs 344.5 crore for payment of debt, besides a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.
Ceigall is an infrastructure construction company with experience in undertaking specialised structural work, such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway overbridges, tunnels, highways, expressways and runways.
As of January 2024, the company's order book stood at Rs 9,206.4 crore, with the National Highways Authority of India contributing 82% of the order book. Its clientele includes public sector entities like Indian Railway Construction International Ltd., Military Engineer Services and Bihar State Road Development Corp.