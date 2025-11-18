Capillary Technologies IPO GMP Climbs As Subscription Soars 50 Times

Capillary Technologies Ltd., which launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday to raise over Rs 850 crore from the primary market, will conclude its subscription period in an hour today. The mainboard offer, which was undersubscribed on Monday, saw its subscription soar over 50 times on Tuesday.

The demand for the public issue was led by QIBs and NIIs, who subscribed to their quotas 57.27 and 69.18 times, respectively. According to BSE data, investors have bid for over 443 crore shares against the 83,83,430 shares on offer so far on Tuesday, subscribing 52.87 times.

The grey market premium for the mainboard offer, which had declined going into the final day of subscription, soared as investors poured in bids for shares of Capillary Technologies Ltd.

The current GMP indicates a healthy listing gain of around 8% if the trend is sustained.

As the subscription for the mainboard concludes soon, here's all you need to know about Capillary Technologies, including its latest grey market premium, price band, lot size, important dates, business, financials and more.