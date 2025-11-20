Capillary Technologies IPO Listing: Check Date And GMP Ahead Of D-Street Debut

The share allotment status for Capillary Technologies Ltd. was finalised on Wednesday, November 19. Following the allotment, all eyes would be on the listing of the company's shares on the bourses this week.

Shares of Capillary Technologies Ltd. will list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, November 21.

Capillary Technologies Ltd., which launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday to raise over Rs 850 crore from the primary market, concluded its subscription period on Tuesday. The mainboard offer, which was undersubscribed on Monday, saw its subscription soar over 50 times on the final day.

Demand for the public issue was led by NIIs and QIBs, who subscribed to their quotas 69.84 and 57.27 times, respectively. According to BSE data, investors have bid for over 443.89 crore shares against the 83,83,430 shares on offer so far on Tuesday, subscribing 52.95 times.

Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium, an unofficial barometer of the expected share price, suggests positive gains, rising 10% compared to the Day 1 level. The grey market premium for the mainboard offer, which had declined going into the final day of subscription, soared as investors poured in bids for shares of Capillary Technologies Ltd.

The current GMP indicates a healthy listing gain of around 9-10% if the trend is sustained.