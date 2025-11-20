Capillary Technologies IPO Listing: Check Date And GMP Ahead Of D-Street Debut
Capillary Technologies Expected Listing Price: Based on the current GMP, investors can expect the stock to debut at a premium of around 9-10%.
The share allotment status for Capillary Technologies Ltd. was finalised on Wednesday, November 19. Following the allotment, all eyes would be on the listing of the company's shares on the bourses this week.
Shares of Capillary Technologies Ltd. will list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, November 21.
Capillary Technologies Ltd., which launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday to raise over Rs 850 crore from the primary market, concluded its subscription period on Tuesday. The mainboard offer, which was undersubscribed on Monday, saw its subscription soar over 50 times on the final day.
Demand for the public issue was led by NIIs and QIBs, who subscribed to their quotas 69.84 and 57.27 times, respectively. According to BSE data, investors have bid for over 443.89 crore shares against the 83,83,430 shares on offer so far on Tuesday, subscribing 52.95 times.
Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium, an unofficial barometer of the expected share price, suggests positive gains, rising 10% compared to the Day 1 level. The grey market premium for the mainboard offer, which had declined going into the final day of subscription, soared as investors poured in bids for shares of Capillary Technologies Ltd.
The current GMP indicates a healthy listing gain of around 9-10% if the trend is sustained.
Capillary Technologies IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for the Capillary Technologies IPO was Rs 55 on November 20. This means the company's unlisted shares were trading at Rs 632 in the private market, indicating a listing gain of around 9.53% ahead of the debut this week.
The highest GMP recorded for the IPO was Rs 62, on Tuesday. The spike in the GMP trend is more noteworthy given that it had been trading flat before the IPO launch.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Capillary Technologies IPO: Key Details
The Capillary Technologies IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 877.5 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 60 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 345 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 92 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 532.5 crore.
The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 549 - Rs 577 per share.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors must bid for a single lot of 25 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,425.
JM Financial is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.
Use Of Proceeds
The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund its cloud infrastructure, invest in research, design and development of products and platform, buy computers, fund inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.