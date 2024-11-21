C2C Advanced Systems IPO GMP Rises Nearly To 110% Ahead Of Friday Launch

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of C2C Advanced Systems, a defence electronics solutions provider will open for subscription tomorrow.

C2C Advanced Systems IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 99.07 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 43.84 lakh shares.

Ahead of its launch on Friday, the GMP of C2C Advanced Systems IPO indicated a strong listing as it zoomed past 100%.

The grey market premium (GMP) of C2C Advanced Systems IPO was Rs 245 as of 12:23 p.m. on November 21, as per InvestorGain, indicating a strong listing over the upper limit of the price band if the current trends hold up. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 471 per share which implied a listing gain of 108.41%.