Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO Subscribed More Than 15 Times On Day 2

The SME IPO opened for subscription from August 13. and will close on August 16. The allotment process is expected to be finalised by Monday, August 19. Shares from the Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO will be listed on the BSE SME platform, with the tentative listing date set for Wednesday, August 21.

The price band for the shares has been set at Rs 25 each. For retail investors, the minimum lot size for application is 6,000 shares, which amounts to an investment of Rs 150,000. High Net-Worth Individuals must apply for at least 12,000 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 300,000.

Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd. is serving as the book running lead manager for the IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue. Aftertrade Broking is appointed as the market maker for Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, 50% of the issue is reserved for retail investors and the remaining 50% for investors of others category (a category of eligible shareholders or other investors with a reserved quota in the IPO).