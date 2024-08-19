Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO: Check Allotment Status And Listing Date
Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO was subscribed 159.11 times on the final day of subscription. Find here the step-by-step guide to check your share allocation status.
The intial public offering (IPO) of Broach Lifecare Hospital Limited received a good response from the investors as the issue was subscribed more than 150 times on the final day, led by demand from retail investors.
The SME IPO was subscribed 159.11 times on Friday, August 16, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.
Non-institutional buyers: 88.50 times
Retail Investors: 226.32 times
The allotment for Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO will be finalised on Monday, August 19. Investors who bid for the issue can check Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Limited and on the BSE website by following the step-by-step guide provided below.
How to check Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO allotment status on KfinTech
Go to the official KFin Technologies website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Click on any link that shows "IPO Allotment Status."
Choose "Broach Lifecare Hospital Limited' from the dropdown menu. (Name will be populated only after the allotment is finalised).
Pick one of the following options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID, and add the required details.
Enter the Captcha code.
Click "Submit."
Allotment details will be displayed on the screen.
You can download or print the allotment status for your records.
How To Check Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select "Equity" as the issue type.
Choose "Broach Lifecare Hospital Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the Captcha.
Click the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO Listing Date
The shares of Broach Lifecare Hospital Limited are set to be listed on BSE SME on Wednesday, August 21.
Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO Details
The SME IPO opened for subscription from August 13. and closed on August 16. The price band for the shares was set at Rs 25 each. For retail investors, the minimum lot size for application was 6,000 shares, which amounts to an investment of Rs 150,000. High Net-Worth Individuals needed to apply for at least 12,000 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 300,000.
Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd. is serving as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue. Aftertrade Broking is appointed as the market maker for Broach Lifecare Hospital IPO.
As per the company's red herring prospectus, 50% of the issue was reserved for retail investors and the remaining 50% for investors of others category (a category of eligible shareholders or other investors with a reserved quota in the IPO).
About Broach Lifecare Hospital Limited
Incorporated in 2023, Broach Lifecare Hospital Limited operates boutique hospitals under the brand name "Maple Hospitals." The company specialises in providing dedicated 24-hour services for patients with heart ailments. Their offerings include a range of non-invasive cardiology services such as 2D Echocardiography, Electrocardiography, Treadmill Tests, Holter Monitoring, Ambulatory Blood Pressure Measurement, Stress Tests, and Dobutamine Stress Echocardiography.
The flagship hospital in Bharuch boasts 25 ultra-luxury in-patient beds and is equipped with equipment including an Intra-aortic Balloon Pump Machine, Biphasic Defibrillator, and Ventilators. Broach Lifecare’s facilities are NABH-certified as small primary-level healthcare organisations. They have also received certification from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board for their PACS System and a fire safety certificate from local regulatory bodies.
The company intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO for several key purposes including the purchase of machinery to enhance their diagnostic and treatment capabilities. They also plan to use the funds to develop a medical tourism web portal to attract and manage international patients. Remaining of the funds will go to various corporate needs and operational improvements.