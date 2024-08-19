Brace Port Logistics IPO Opens: Check Price Band, Day 1 Subscription Status

The IPO price band is set between Rs 76 and Rs 80 per share. For retail investors, the minimum lot size is 1,600 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 128,000. High-net-worth individuals must apply for a minimum of 3,200 shares, amounting to Rs 256,000. Holani Consultants Private Ltd. is serving as the book-running lead manager, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. Holani Consultants will also act as the market maker.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, out of the 3,051,200 shares offered; 11.75% is reserved for Qualified institutions (QIBs), 26.22% for Non-institutional buyers (NII), 39.33% for Retail investors and 17.62% for Anchor investors. 155,200 shares are reserved as the market maker portion.