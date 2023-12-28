Azad Engineering Shares Debut At 37% Premium Over IPO Price

Azad Engineering Ltd. listed on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday at Rs 720 apiece, a discount of 37.40% over its IPO price of Rs 524 apiece.

On the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 710, a 35.50% premium.

The Rs 740-crore initial public offering was subscribed 80.65 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (179.66 times), followed by non-institutional investors (87.61 times), retail investors (23.79 times) and employees (14.71 times).

Azad Engineering will use the funds for capital expenditure, prepayment, repayment in full or part, of borrowings which the company has availed.