Austere Systems IPO Becomes The Most Subscribed SME Issue Of 2025; 1000x Subscription, GMP Soars

The initial share sale of Austere Systems Ltd., the Pune-based software development company specializing in IT services and solutions for startups and enterprises, closed for bidding on Tuesday, September 9. The SME IPO received a stupendous response from investors as the public issue was booked over 1000 times on the final day.

In doing so, the initial public offering of Austere Systems became the top-most subscribed SME IPO of 2025. The IPO of Chamunda Electrical held the top spot as the most subscribed SME IPO of 2025, achieving an overall subscription of 512.83 times.

The initial public offering of Austere Systems is now the third most subscribed SME issue of all-time IPOs, with the highest subscription. The initial public offering of NACDAC Infrastructure is the most subscribed SME IPO (2209x subscription), followed by Hariom Atta & Spices IPO (2013x subscription). Hamps Bio IPO and Kay Cee Energy Infra are the other two SME issues that crossed the 1000 subscription mark.

The five-day subscription period for the issue began on September 3 and was fully subscribed on Day 1. The SME IPO was booked over 270 times on Day 4.