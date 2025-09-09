Austere Systems IPO Becomes The Most Subscribed SME Issue Of 2025; 1000x Subscription, GMP Soars
The IPO of Austere Systems is the third most subscribed SME issue ever. Check the latest GMP, allotment and listing details here.
The initial share sale of Austere Systems Ltd., the Pune-based software development company specializing in IT services and solutions for startups and enterprises, closed for bidding on Tuesday, September 9. The SME IPO received a stupendous response from investors as the public issue was booked over 1000 times on the final day.
In doing so, the initial public offering of Austere Systems became the top-most subscribed SME IPO of 2025. The IPO of Chamunda Electrical held the top spot as the most subscribed SME IPO of 2025, achieving an overall subscription of 512.83 times.
The initial public offering of Austere Systems is now the third most subscribed SME issue of all-time IPOs, with the highest subscription. The initial public offering of NACDAC Infrastructure is the most subscribed SME IPO (2209x subscription), followed by Hariom Atta & Spices IPO (2013x subscription). Hamps Bio IPO and Kay Cee Energy Infra are the other two SME issues that crossed the 1000 subscription mark.
The five-day subscription period for the issue began on September 3 and was fully subscribed on Day 1. The SME IPO was booked over 270 times on Day 4.
Austere Systems IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for Austere Systems IPO soared ahead of its listing on Friday. Austere Systems IPO GMP was Rs 32 on September 9, climbing from Rs 17 when the issue opened for subscription. As per InvestorGain, the unlisted shares of Austere Systems were trading at Rs 87 (Rs 55 + Rs 32) on the private market, indicating a potential gain of upto 58.18% over the upper end of the price band.
Note: GMP or grey market price is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Austere Systems IPO Day 3 Subscription Status
The IPO was subscribed 1076.99 times on Tuesday.
Qualified Institutional Buyers: 236.50 times
Non-Institutional Buyers: 2149.19 times
Retail Investors: 1090.81 times
Austere Systems IPO Allotment and Listing Details
The share allotment status for the Austere Systems IPO is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, September 10. Investors who bid for the issue can verify their share allotment status on the websites of BSE and Kfin Technologies. A step-by-step guide to check allotment status will be shared here.
Credit of Austere Systems shares into the demat account of successful bidders will be done on September 11, along with initiation of refunds to non-allottees.
Shares of Austere Systems Ltd. are expected to be listed on the BSE SME on Friday, September 12.
Austere Systems IPO: Key Details
The Rs 15.57-crore IPO is a book-building IPO and an entirely fresh issue of 0.28 crore shares. The price band for the SME IPO was set between Rs 52 to Rs 55 per share. Retail investors had to buy at least 2,000 shares in one lot, taking the minimum investment amount to Rs 2,20,000 (4,000 shares).
GYR Capital Advisors Pvt.Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. The market makers of the company are SKI Capital Services Ltd., Wiinance Financial Services Pvt.Ltd..
About Austere Systems Business
Incorporated in 2013, Austere Systems Limited (ASL) specialises in software development, SaaS, mobile apps, IT solutions, database management, training, e-commerce, ERP, AI services, process automation, digital transformation, and data/document management.
The company resells software, offers business process outsourcing, IT consulting, and serves global and Indian clients, including both private and government sectors.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.