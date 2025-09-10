Austere Systems IPO Allotment Likely Today; Step-By-Step Guide To Check Status, GMP And More
Shares of Austere Systems Ltd. are expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform on September 12. Check steps to verify your allotment status and latest GMP details.
The share allotment status for Austere Systems IPO is likely to be finalised on September 10. The initial public offering (IPO) of Austere Systems was subscribed more than 1,000 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday, making it the highest subscribed SME issue of 2025. The IPO saw an overwhelming response with an overall subscription of 1,076.99 times.
With this, the Austere Systems IPO has become the third most subscribed SME IPO of all time. The IPO received applications for over 203.33 crore shares against 18.88 lakh shares on offer.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed their category 236.5 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) segment was booked 2,149.19 times. The retail portion of the issue was booked 1,090.81 times.
Austere Systems IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 15.57 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 28 lakh shares. The price band for the BSE SME issue was set at Rs 52 – Rs 55 per share.
The IPO was open for subscription from Sept. 3 to Sept. 9.
Shares of the company are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Sept. 12.
Applicants can check their allotment status on BSE and Kfin Technologies Ltd., which is the registrar of the issue.
Steps To Check Austere Systems IPO Allotment On BSE:
1. Open the BSE IPO allotment page here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
2. Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.
3. Choose ‘Austere Systems’ from the dropdown menu.
4. Enter either your Application Number or PAN.
5. Fill in the captcha code exactly as shown.
6. Click on ‘Search’ to view your allotment status.
Steps To Check Austere Systems IPO Allotment On KfinTech:
1. Visit the IPO Status page on the KFintech website here: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/.
2. From the IPO dropdown menu, choose 'Austere Systems'.
3. Select the input option as PAN, Application number, or Demat Account.
4. Enter your PAN, Application number, or Demat Account details based on the option selected above.
5. Enter the captcha details to proceed.
Austere Systems IPO GMP Today
According to Investorgain, the latest GMP (Grey Market Premium) for Austere Systems SME IPO stood at Rs 32 per share, as of 7:30 a.m. on September 10. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 87 per share, at a premium of 58.18% per share over the upper limit of the issue price.
Note: GMP is not an official source of data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.