Austere Systems IPO Allotment Likely Today; Step-By-Step Guide To Check Status, GMP And More

The share allotment status for Austere Systems IPO is likely to be finalised on September 10. The initial public offering (IPO) of Austere Systems was subscribed more than 1,000 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday, making it the highest subscribed SME issue of 2025. The IPO saw an overwhelming response with an overall subscription of 1,076.99 times.

With this, the Austere Systems IPO has become the third most subscribed SME IPO of all time. The IPO received applications for over 203.33 crore shares against 18.88 lakh shares on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed their category 236.5 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) segment was booked 2,149.19 times. The retail portion of the issue was booked 1,090.81 times.

Austere Systems IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 15.57 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 28 lakh shares. The price band for the BSE SME issue was set at Rs 52 – Rs 55 per share.

The IPO was open for subscription from Sept. 3 to Sept. 9.

Shares of the company are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Sept. 12.

Applicants can check their allotment status on BSE and Kfin Technologies Ltd., which is the registrar of the issue.