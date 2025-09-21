Atlanta Electricals IPO: GMP Gains Ahead Of Sept. 22 Launch, Check Price Band, Lot Size And Important Dates
The Rs 687.34-crore IPO will remain open for subscription from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24.
Atlanta Electricals Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on September 22. The company manufactures power, automobile and inverter-duty transformers in India.
As the subscription for the mainboard issue opens tomorrow, here’s a look at the grey market premium (GMP) and other important details about the Atlanta Electricals IPO.
Atlanta Electricals IPO: All You Need To Know
The Atlanta Electricals IPO is a Rs 687.34-crore book-building issue. The mainboard IPO comprises a fresh issue of 53 lakh shares, worth Rs 400 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 38 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 287.34 crore.
The price band for the Atlanta Electricals IPO has been set between Rs 718 and Rs 754 per share.
The lot size for an application is 19 shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment required is Rs 14,326, based on the upper end of the price band for 19 shares or one lot. For small Non-Institutional Investors (sNII), the application size is 14 lots (266 shares), requiring an investment of Rs 2,00,564, while for bNII, it is 70 lots (1,330 shares), amounting to Rs 10,02,820.
Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is serving as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. has been appointed as the issue registrar.
Atlanta Electricals IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for the Atlanta Electricals IPO was Rs 143 per share at 12:30 p.m. on September 21. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 897 per share (upper limit of IPO price of Rs 754 + GMP of Rs 143). This means that the unlisted shares of Atlanta Electricals are expected to be listed at a premium of 18.97% apiece over the issue price.
The current GMP trends suggest a rise compared to the previous days. The GMP for the mainboard issue was Rs 137 on September 20 and Rs 125 on September 18.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Atlanta Electricals IPO Important Dates
The IPO will remain open for subscription till Sept. 24. Atlanta Electricals IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Sept. 25. The company is scheduled to initiate refunds on Sept. 26. Shares will also be transferred to the demat accounts of allotees on the same day.
Shares of Atlanta Electricals Ltd. are tentatively scheduled for listing on the NSE and BSE on Sept. 29.
Use Of Proceeds
Atlanta Electricals Ltd. plans to utilise IPO funds to repay or prepay certain outstanding borrowings. A portion of the funds will be allocated for the company’s working capital needs. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.
Atlanta Electricals Ltd. Business And Financials
Atlanta Electricals Ltd., incorporated in December 1988, manufactures six types of transformers. These include power, inverter-duty, furnace, generator and special-duty transformers. As of March 31, the company had a presence across 19 states and three union territories. It operates five manufacturing units spread across Gujarat and Karnataka.
Financials
Atlanta Electricals Ltd.’s revenue increased by 43% year-on-year, from Rs 872.05 crore in FY24 to Rs 1,250.49 crore in FY25. Its profit after tax (PAT) increased by 87%, from Rs 63.36 crore in FY24 to Rs 118.65 crore in FY25.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.