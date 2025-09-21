Atlanta Electricals IPO: GMP Gains Ahead Of Sept. 22 Launch, Check Price Band, Lot Size And Important Dates

The Atlanta Electricals IPO is a Rs 687.34-crore book-building issue. The mainboard IPO comprises a fresh issue of 53 lakh shares, worth Rs 400 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 38 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 287.34 crore.

The price band for the Atlanta Electricals IPO has been set between Rs 718 and Rs 754 per share.

The lot size for an application is 19 shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment required is Rs 14,326, based on the upper end of the price band for 19 shares or one lot. For small Non-Institutional Investors (sNII), the application size is 14 lots (266 shares), requiring an investment of Rs 2,00,564, while for bNII, it is 70 lots (1,330 shares), amounting to Rs 10,02,820.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is serving as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. has been appointed as the issue registrar.