Ganesh Consumer Products IPO: Check GMP, Price Band, Lot Size And Other Key Details

The Ganesh Consumer Products IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 408.80 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 40 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 130 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 87 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 278.80 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 306 and Rs 322 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 46 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,812. Small Non-Institutional Investors (sNII) need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,07,368. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 68 lots. It will require a minimum investment of Rs 10,07,216.

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.