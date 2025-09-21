Ganesh Consumer Products IPO: Check GMP, Price Band, Lot Size And Other Key Details
Ahead of its opening, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Ganesh Consumer Products IPO indicated a potential listing gain of nearly 8% per share.
Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday to raise over Rs 400 crore from the primary market. It is an FMCG company specialising in food grain flours.
As the subscription for the mainboard issue open on September 22, here's all you need to know about the GMP, price band, lot size and important dates about the Ganesh Consumer Products IPO.
Ganesh Consumer Products IPO: Key Details
The Ganesh Consumer Products IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 408.80 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 40 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 130 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 87 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 278.80 crore.
The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 306 and Rs 322 per share.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 46 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,812. Small Non-Institutional Investors (sNII) need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,07,368. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 68 lots. It will require a minimum investment of Rs 10,07,216.
Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.
Ganesh Consumer Products IPO: Important Dates
The subscription window for Ganesh Consumer Products will remain open from September 22 to September 24. The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on September 25. The company is scheduled to transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on September 26 and refunds for non-allottees will be processed on the same day.
Shares of Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 29.
Ganesh Consumer Products IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium for Ganesh Consumer Products IPO was Rs 12 per share as of 11:30 a.m. on September 21. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 334 apiece at a premium of 3.73%, compared to the upper limit of the IPO price band.
The unlisted shares of Ganesh Consumer Products were trading as high as Rs 347 at the private market.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Use Of Proceeds
The company will use proceeds from the IPO to clear debt, fund capital expenditure and for general corporate purposes.
About Ganesh Consumer Products
Ganesh Consumer Products is an FMCG company that manufactures wheat-based products like 'maida', 'sooji' and 'dalia'. The Kolkata-based company also produces spices, food mixes, snacks and other flours.
Financials
The company reported a 31.27% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 35.43 crore in FY25 from Rs 26.99 crore in FY24. Its revenue from operations rose 12% YoY to Rs 850.46 crore in FY25 from Rs 759.07 crore in FY24.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.