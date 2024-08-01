Ashapura Logistics IPO Subscribed More Than 100 Times On Final Day

The IPO price band is set between Rs 136 and Rs 144 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum lot size of 1,000 shares, which requires an investment of Rs 1,44,000.

High Net-Worth Individuals must apply for at least 2,000 shares, amounting to Rs 2,88,000. The IPO will close on August 1. The allotment process is expected to be finalised on August 2, with the shares scheduled to list on NSE SME on August 6.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, with Kfin Technologies Limited serving as the registrar. Spread X Securities has been appointed as the market maker for this offering.