LensKart IPO: Should You Subscribe? Here Are The Key Risks

LensKart Ltd.'s initial public offer opened for subscription on Friday and will conclude on Tuesday. A day before, its grey market premium plunged because of valuation concerns. The eyewear company's valuation is pegged at Rs 70,000 crore, which analysts found stretched. Not only analysts, LensKart Solutions' red herring prospectus also mentioned several risks associated with the company.

LensKart Solution is dependent on raw materials sourced from China. The raw materials form the bigger pie of the expenses it incurs during production, the RHP said. It gets raw material from Baofeng Framekart Technology Ltd.

The raw material expense was at Rs 467.34 crore or 25.45% of the total expense pie in April–June. In financial year 2025, the expense was at Rs 1,622.97 crore, according to the RHP.

Hence, any disruption in the supply chain will shake up LensKart Solutions' financial performance and operations. Advance in medical procedure to treat refractive errors and sight complications may reduce the demand for corrective eyewear, particularly in emerging markets, the RHP said.